Third earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake measuring approximately 3.5 points on the 12-point MSK-64 scale was registered in Kyrgyzstan today, October 23, at 1:20 p.m. The Institute of Seismology reported.
According to preliminary data, the earthquake’s epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, 20 kilometers southwest of the village of Toguz-Bulak, 20 kilometers southeast of the village of Konur-Olen, and 35 kilometers southwest of the village of Bokonbaevo.
In the villages of Toguz-Bulak and Konur-Olen, the earthquake’s intensity was about 3 points.
Additionally, according to the Institute of Seismology, two earthquakes were registered on October 22:
- at 1.33 p.m. measuring 3 points in the epicenter. The epicenter was located 30 kilometers southeast of the village of Ozgorush and 62 kilometers southeast of Naryn.
- at 8.04 p.m. measuring 3.5 points in the epicenter. The epicenter was located 25 kilometers southeast of the village of Ozgorush and 55 kilometers southeast of Naryn.