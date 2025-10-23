Third earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake measuring approximately 3.5 points on the 12-point MSK-64 scale was registered in Kyrgyzstan today, October 23, at 1:20 p.m. The Institute of Seismology reported.

According to preliminary data, the earthquake’s epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, 20 kilometers southwest of the village of Toguz-Bulak, 20 kilometers southeast of the village of Konur-Olen, and 35 kilometers southwest of the village of Bokonbaevo.

In the villages of Toguz-Bulak and Konur-Olen, the earthquake’s intensity was about 3 points.

Additionally, according to the Institute of Seismology, two earthquakes were registered on October 22: