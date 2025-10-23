15:42
New Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's CEC appointed

Nurlan Koichukeev, Deputy Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), has resigned but will continue to serve as a member of the commission. The CEC announced.

At today’s meeting, commission members elected a new deputy chair, Bakhadyr Konurov.

Bakhadyr Konurov was nominated to the Central Election Commission by parliament through Ishenim party quota, while Nurlan Koichukeev was appointed through the presidential quota.

The decision to change the leadership was made by a majority vote of commission members.
