CEC denies registration to two citizens as candidates for Parliament

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) denied registration to two citizens who had declared their intention to participate in the elections for members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

According to the CEC press service, Kurmanbek Zhooshbaev and Rakhima Asanova were denied registration.

It was noted that they do not meet the legal requirements for permanent residence in Kyrgyzstan for at least the past five years.

Additionally, Kubanychbek Nurmatov, a candidate for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament), has withdrawn from the parliamentary elections.

According to the CEC, 29 candidates were registered as of October 22, including several incumbent parliament members—Erlan Kokulov, Aigul Aidarova, Balbak Tulobaev, and others.