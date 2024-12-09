16:56
Fellow villagers ask to release Imamidin Tashov under house arrest

Imamidin Tashov’s fellow villagers appealed to the authorities with a request to release him under house arrest. They sent a video message to 24.kg news agency.

Residents of Maidan rural district of Batken region note that Imamidin Tashov has been in custody since April.

«It is hard for us to read on the Internet about the torture against our fellow villager, brother, about suicide attempts. We ask to consider his case within the framework of the law. Residents of several villages came here. We ask the head of the State Committee for National Security and the President to release Imamidin Tashov under house arrest,» one of the speakers said.

Another resident asked the country’s leadership to allow the arrested to undergo treatment.

On December 6, the court extended the arrest of the founder of KG Group construction company until February 8, in response, he tried to cut his throat.

It was his second suicide attempt. On October 29, he was taken from a pretrial detention center to a hospital after a suicide attempt.

Imamidin Tashov has been charged with attempted violent seizure of power, public calls for the seizure of power, and illegal crossing of the state border.

He was detained in April in Kaindy village, Chui region. According to the State Committee for National Security, the businessman allegedly planned to organize a temporary headquarters in Kara-Balta to consolidate forces for a protest with a subsequent seizure of power. Being wanted, he carried out active recruitment work through social media, the state committee stated.

It also reported that the KG Group company had built six apartment buildings in the capital. However, none of these facilities were put into operation due to unauthorized construction, without permits.

Before this, a video message from Imamidin Tashov was posted on social media, in which he said that he was «kidnapped like a bandit», held captive and demanded, in addition to the 52 million soms already transferred to the state, 100 more million.
