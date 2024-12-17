Imamidin Tashov taken to hospital after another suicide attempt

KG Group founder Imamidin Tashov was taken to hospital after another suicide attempt. His lawyer Nursultan Zhanybekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the arrested man attempted to commit suicide in the pretrial detention center No. 1. He was taken by ambulance to the Mamakeev National Surgical Center.

Another court hearing on his case was to take place today at 2.00 p.m. in the Pervomaisky Court of the capital.

On December 6, the court extended the arrest of the founder of KG Group construction company until February 8, in response, he tried to cut his throat.

It was his second suicide attempt. On October 29, he was taken from a pretrial detention center to a hospital after a suicide attempt.

Imamidin Tashov has been charged with attempted violent seizure of power, public calls for the seizure of power, and illegal crossing of the state border.

He was detained in April in Kaindy village, Chui region. According to the State Committee for National Security, the businessman allegedly planned to organize a temporary headquarters in Kara-Balta to consolidate forces for a protest with a subsequent seizure of power. Being wanted, he carried out active recruitment work through social media, the state committee stated.

Before this, a video message from Imamidin Tashov was posted on social media, in which he said that he was «kidnapped like a bandit», held captive and demanded, in addition to the 52 million soms already transferred to the state, 100 more million.