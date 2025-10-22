Foreign Minister, US Ambassador discuss investments, visas, cooperation

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Lesslie Viguerie.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues related to Kyrgyzstan-America cooperation and interaction within C5+1 format.

Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized that the country attaches great importance to the further development of political dialogue with the U.S., as well as to deepening trade, economic, and investment ties. Specifically, the Kyrgyz side expressed interest in attracting U.S. investment, expanding the participation of U.S. business circles in the Kyrgyz economy, and promoting joint projects. Particular attention was paid to visa issues.

The two sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further deepening Kyrgyzstan-America relations and agreed to maintain regular working contacts.