U.S. Embassy team to monitor parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

The Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), Tynchtyk Shainazarov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Kyrgyzstan, Lesslie Viguerie. The CEC reported.

According to it, Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie announced that an invitation to observe the elections had been sent to the U.S. Federal Election Commission. Furthermore, a team from the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic will participate in monitoring the elections.

The CEC Chairman, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, spoke about the electoral reforms implemented in recent years in the country and the new remote voting system. He also reported on the opening of six new polling stations in the United States, located in cities such as Washington, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Philadelphia.

Lesslie Viguerie expressed particular interest in the new electoral system and the equipment being used. During the conversation, he inquired about the measures in place to deal with potential power outages or Internet outages on election day.

Tynchtyk Shainazarov noted that electric generators are used in such cases, and that each set of equipment has its own battery, which provides power for 2-3 hours.

The ambassador was given a demonstration of how the polling equipment continues to operate during power and Internet outages. Lesslie Viguerie witnessed firsthand how voters will be able to exercise their right to vote in such situations. He stated that he was very impressed by the technical capabilities of the election equipment and the new remote voting system designed to ensure voter turnout and convenience.