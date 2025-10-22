17:54
USD 87.45
EUR 101.62
RUB 1.08
English

U.S. Embassy team to monitor parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

The Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), Tynchtyk Shainazarov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Kyrgyzstan, Lesslie Viguerie. The CEC reported.

According to it, Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie announced that an invitation to observe the elections had been sent to the U.S. Federal Election Commission. Furthermore, a team from the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic will participate in monitoring the elections.

The CEC Chairman, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, spoke about the electoral reforms implemented in recent years in the country and the new remote voting system. He also reported on the opening of six new polling stations in the United States, located in cities such as Washington, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Philadelphia.

Lesslie Viguerie expressed particular interest in the new electoral system and the equipment being used. During the conversation, he inquired about the measures in place to deal with potential power outages or Internet outages on election day.

Tynchtyk Shainazarov noted that electric generators are used in such cases, and that each set of equipment has its own battery, which provides power for 2-3 hours.

The ambassador was given a demonstration of how the polling equipment continues to operate during power and Internet outages. Lesslie Viguerie witnessed firsthand how voters will be able to exercise their right to vote in such situations. He stated that he was very impressed by the technical capabilities of the election equipment and the new remote voting system designed to ensure voter turnout and convenience.
link: https://24.kg/english/348135/
views: 67
Print
Related
Adylbek Tultemirov appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Ethiopia
OSCE/ODIHR mission to deploy 30 long-term observers for parliamentary elections
2025 Elections: CEC announces number of polling stations to be opened abroad
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers 11 candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh (list)
Kyrgyzstan's CEC to spend 700 million soms on parliamentary elections
MFA warns of new risks due to increased immigration controls in USA
Sadyr Japarov meets with Pakistani Ambassador Altamash Wazir Khan
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Swiss Ambassador Siroco Messerli
President Sadyr Japarov meets with German Ambassador Monika Lenhard
2025 Elections: Central Election Commission warns of potential scammers
Popular
Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects
Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production
President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to law on non-tax revenues President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to law on non-tax revenues
Updated protocol to nuclear safety agreement with IAEA ratified Updated protocol to nuclear safety agreement with IAEA ratified
22 October, Wednesday
17:50
EBRD could lend up to $1.5 billion for construction of hydro plant in Kyrgyzstan EBRD could lend up to $1.5 billion for construction of...
17:39
U.S. Embassy team to monitor parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
17:30
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reminds: November 7-8 are working days
17:25
SCNS Chairman presents apartment to Honored Artist Khabibilla Aziretkulov
17:12
Restrictions on bus movement on Osh–Bishkek highway introduced until May 1