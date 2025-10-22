14:50
Several districts of Bishkek to have no water on October 23

Supply of water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical, and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended in Bishkek on October 23 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The City Hall reported.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal reported that the outage is due to reconstruction work at the HBO water intake.

The temporary outage areas:

  • Ankara Street — Eastern Big Chui Canal — Alamedin River — railway line — Oktyabrskaya Street.

«The work is being carried out as part of the reconstruction of HBO water intake. We ask residents and organizations for understanding and to stock up on drinking water in advance,» the City Hall noted.

The enterprise apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and reminds everyone that such work is being carried out to improve the quality of the city’s water supply.
