Adylbek Tultemirov appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Ethiopia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Adylbek Tultemirov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, the document was signed in accordance with paragraph 4 of part 6 of Article 70 and Article 71 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Adylbek Tultemirov previously served as Director of the International Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and has extensive experience in diplomatic service.