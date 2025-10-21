Unpaid fines to block driver’s license and property registration

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan submitted for public discussion a draft law that would require citizens to pay all outstanding fines before receiving government services.

The proposed amendments concern three laws — on road traffic, property registration, and the licensing and permitting system.

If adopted, unpaid fines would serve as grounds for refusal to:

issue or renew a driver’s license;

re-register a vehicle;

register property or conduct real estate transactions;

issue or extend licenses and permits.

In other words, until all fines are paid, government agencies will be unable to register vehicle, property, or issue a license.