Unpaid fines to block driver’s license and property registration

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan submitted for public discussion a draft law that would require citizens to pay all outstanding fines before receiving government services.

The proposed amendments concern three laws — on road traffic, property registration, and the licensing and permitting system.

If adopted, unpaid fines would serve as grounds for refusal to:

  • issue or renew a driver’s license;
  • re-register a vehicle;
  • register property or conduct real estate transactions;
  • issue or extend licenses and permits.

In other words, until all fines are paid, government agencies will be unable to register vehicle, property, or issue a license.
link: https://24.kg/english/347977/
views: 147
