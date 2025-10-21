Unpaid fines to block driver’s license and property registration

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan submitted for public discussion a draft law that would require citizens to pay all outstanding fines before receiving government services.
The proposed amendments concern three laws — on road traffic, property registration, and the licensing and permitting system.
If adopted, unpaid fines would serve as grounds for refusal to:
- issue or renew a driver’s license;
- re-register a vehicle;
- register property or conduct real estate transactions;
- issue or extend licenses and permits.
In other words, until all fines are paid, government agencies will be unable to register vehicle, property, or issue a license.