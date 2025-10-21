Bishkekteploset receives new specialized equipment

A ceremony of handing over new specialized equipment to Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise took place at Bishkek City Hall. The press service of the municipality reported. The event was held as part of Heating Improvement project, aimed at enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the city’s heating system.

Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev emphasized that the new machinery will significantly improve the quality, safety, and speed of heating network maintenance.

The enterprise received 27 vehicles and 33 units of specialized equipment, including crane manipulators, excavators, asphalt cutters, concrete mixers, mobile generators, and other types of machinery necessary for efficient operation of the heating infrastructure.

«We will not stop here and will continue to equip municipal enterprises with modern machinery. I urge everyone to use this equipment responsibly and take good care of it, as every unit serves our city and its residents,» the mayor noted.

The project is implemented with the support of the World Bank — International Development Association (IDA). Its total cost is $37.9 million, of which $8 million is provided as a grant.

As part of the project, a large-scale modernization of the heating network has been carried out: