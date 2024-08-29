17:07
Kyrgyzstan to purchase machinery for 300 million yuan to support agriculture

Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase machinery for the Department of Agriculture for 300 million yuan next year. Economy Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev told at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, in addition, almost every depot will have road construction equipment. Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that the purpose of these purchases is to keep money within the country so that it works for the development of the Kyrgyz economy. He noted that this applies not only to agriculture, but also to the resources of the banking sector and gold, which the government seeks to use for domestic production, and not to cover import needs.

«There was an order for us to purchase a new asphalt concrete plant. Next year, we will purchase road construction equipment for almost every depot. In addition, machinery for the Department of Agriculture will be purchased for 300 million yuan,» the minister said.
