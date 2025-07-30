120 units of special equipment purchased for municipal enterprises of Osh city

At least 120 units of special equipment have been purchased for municipal enterprises of Osh city. The press service of the City Hall reported.

This acquisition was made possible through funding allocated by the President of Kyrgyzstan from the State Stabilization Fund, totaling 500 million soms.

The equipment will be used for street cleaning and maintenance, snow removal during the winter season, and sprinkling salt on roads. Part of the fleet will be distributed among Osh-based municipal enterprises.

The purchase includes aerial work platforms, lifting cranes, heavy-duty trucks SANY and SHACMAN, as well as asphalt paving machinery.