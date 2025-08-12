10:55
Special, agricultural machinery for 41 million soms transferred to Naryn region

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev took part in a ceremony of handing over special and agricultural machinery during his working visit to Naryn.

According to the press service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), machinery for a total of 41,240,860 soms was purchased and includes motor graders, combine harvesters, trucks, excavators, mowers, tractors, concrete mixer trucks, truck cranes, and dump trucks.

During the ceremony, Kamchybek Tashiev instructed all heads of local government bodies of Naryn region to work closely with the population, to get acquainted with the ongoing improvement and landscaping work at the local level, as well as to use budget funds rationally, and to exercise special control over the timing and quality of the work performed.
