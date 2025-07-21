Seven new machine and tractor stations opened in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of 2025, seven new machine and tractor stations (MTS) have been launched in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

From January to June, 1,023 units of agricultural machinery were provided to farmers with government support for a total of 3.6 billion soms. In the same period, 68 agricultural cooperatives were established. The total number of agricultural machinery units across the country now exceeds 90,000.

The ministry also reported that a draft government resolution has been approved for the purchase of machinery worth 1.01 billion soms. In addition, an agreement with the Islamic Development Bank has been ratified to attract $45 million in investment credit.

Previously, the World Bank allocated $18 million for the creation of MTS, while the Presidential Fund provided 108 million soms for the launch of a state-owned MTS.