Fraudsters pose as Construction Ministry employees and extort money

Fraudsters pose as employees of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan and extort money, the ministry’s press service warns.

According to the ministry, there has been an increase in recent cases of unknown individuals posing as Ministry of Construction employees, sending suspicious messages, or requesting money transfers.

The ministry stated that the Ministry of Construction has no connection with such activities and does not solicit money through messaging apps or personal contacts.

Officials urge Kyrgyzstanis to be vigilant, not to trust dubious messages, and to immediately contact law enforcement if such incidents are discovered.
