Authorities discuss investment opportunities in Asman City with Chinese company

China Construction Company is considering cooperation in the implementation of Asman City project — a new urban development in Issyk-Kul region, the National Investment Agency reported.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed in Beijing between the National Investment Agency, the State Directorate for Construction of the Environmentally Friendly City of Asman, and China Construction Company.

The document is aimed at developing cooperation in the fields of investment, infrastructure, and construction projects, as well as attracting modern technologies and foreign investments for the project’s implementation. During the talks, the parties discussed potential areas of collaboration and possible directions for investment in the project.

In 2023, President Sadyr Japarov laid the foundation stone for the construction of this eco-friendly city, designed for 500,000-700,000 residents. However, the project was suspended after international partners proposed changes aimed at creating a «green city,» requiring additional time to revise the concept. As a result, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with investors.
