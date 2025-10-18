18:18
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

Major online fraud scheme uncovered in Bishkek

Criminal investigators in Bishkek detained a suspect in a large-scale online fraud case involving 14 million soms. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to the department, a local resident filed a complaint stating that on August 6, 2025, unknown individuals posing as officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) contacted him via WhatsApp and persuaded him to transfer 14 million soms to several bank accounts.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of investigative operations, police detained a suspect — a citizen identified as E.S., born in 2007. A court has ordered his two-month detention.

Police have also seized the bank accounts to which the funds were transferred.

Authorities are currently working to identify other individuals involved in the crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/347681/
views: 89
Print
Related
Director of LLC detained for fraud with forest land in Issyk-Kul region
Suspect in major fraud detained in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS warns of rising phone scams in Kyrgyzstan
Fraudsters use fake documents with National Bank Chief’s signature
Over 40 money mules detained in Bishkek: Fraud schemes cause 15M soms in losses
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
Fraudster posing as SCNS officer detained in Jalal-Abad region
Fraudsters use Kyrgyz President’s photo in ads for “low-interest loans”
Man posing as police major arrested in Bishkek on fraud charges
Deputies in Kyrgyzstan toughen penalties for fraud
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects
18 October, Saturday
18:12
Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring product...
18:04
Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region
17:59
Major online fraud scheme uncovered in Bishkek
17:52
Kyrgyzstan to produce its first feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov
17:42
Wine imports from Spain to Kyrgyzstan increases