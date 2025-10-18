Major online fraud scheme uncovered in Bishkek

Criminal investigators in Bishkek detained a suspect in a large-scale online fraud case involving 14 million soms. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to the department, a local resident filed a complaint stating that on August 6, 2025, unknown individuals posing as officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) contacted him via WhatsApp and persuaded him to transfer 14 million soms to several bank accounts.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of investigative operations, police detained a suspect — a citizen identified as E.S., born in 2007. A court has ordered his two-month detention.

Police have also seized the bank accounts to which the funds were transferred.

Authorities are currently working to identify other individuals involved in the crime.