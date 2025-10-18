Kyrgyzstani rescues baby left near trash bin in St. Petersburg

Kyrgyzstani Kurmanbek Keneshov rescued a baby left near a trash bin in St. Petersburg. Fontanka.ru reports.

The child was reportedly left in a stroller near trash bins on Moskovsky Prospekt that morning.

18-year-old Kurmanbek Keneshov had arrived in Russia and had only been working in the city for two weeks.

He said he arrived at work and heard a baby crying: «I work as a janitor. I arrived at half past seven. There was a stroller with a baby in it, crying. I immediately called the police.»

Law enforcement and paramedics who arrived at the scene placed the five-month-old girl in an orphanage.

CCTV cameras captured the alleged mother leaving the stroller and walking away. The woman is currently being sought by police. A criminal case has been opened under the article on abandoning a child in danger.