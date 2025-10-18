12:00
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstani rescues baby left near trash bin in St. Petersburg

Kyrgyzstani Kurmanbek Keneshov rescued a baby left near a trash bin in St. Petersburg. Fontanka.ru reports.

The child was reportedly left in a stroller near trash bins on Moskovsky Prospekt that morning.

18-year-old Kurmanbek Keneshov had arrived in Russia and had only been working in the city for two weeks.

He said he arrived at work and heard a baby crying: «I work as a janitor. I arrived at half past seven. There was a stroller with a baby in it, crying. I immediately called the police.»

Law enforcement and paramedics who arrived at the scene placed the five-month-old girl in an orphanage.

CCTV cameras captured the alleged mother leaving the stroller and walking away. The woman is currently being sought by police. A criminal case has been opened under the article on abandoning a child in danger.
link: https://24.kg/english/347652/
views: 134
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia for transportation of endangered gyrfalcon
Five infants without parental care repatriated from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
98,670 Kyrgyzstanis removed from Russian register of controlled persons — MFA
Kyrgyzstani drowns in Yekaterinburg
Kyrgyz woman arrested in Novosibirsk for violation of migration rules
Number of Kyrgyzstanis registered as migrants in Russia rises to 377,000
Kamchatka court rules to deport Kyrgyz woman with lifetime entry ban
Over 220,000 administrative reports drawn up in Russia against Kyrgyzstanis
About 10,000 Kyrgyzstanis legalize their stay in Russia
Migrant workers prohibited from working as couriers in St. Petersburg
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
18 October, Saturday
11:54
SCNS detains former rector of Eurasian University SCNS detains former rector of Eurasian University
11:50
Several grass and garbage fires reported in Chui region in one day
11:20
Teenagers again throw stones at passenger train in Chui region
11:15
Fire breaks out at Gareev Botanical Garden in Bishkek
11:05
Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects