Attempt to smuggle meat and livestock to Tajikistan foiled in Batken region

In order to stabilize meat prices and ensure the country’s food security, law enforcement agencies have strengthened control over attempts to export agricultural products abroad. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the agency, SCNS officers and the Border Service in Batken region thwarted an attempt to smuggle meat and live cattle into Tajikistan.

The investigation established that, in a section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, a transnational criminal group had dismantled about three meters of engineering barriers and organized an illegal channel for transporting goods to the neighboring country.

As a result of the special operation, three Kyrgyzstanis were detained while attempting to move 15 head of cattle through the illegal crossing.

Search operations are ongoing to identify all members of the criminal scheme.

In addition, due to the increasing cases of smuggling in the region, the Batken regional department of the SCNS conducted a special operation and preventive outreach among citizens involved in the illegal livestock trade.

Authorities identified 31 individuals linked to smuggling. They received official warnings and signed commitments to comply with the law, which was documented on video.

The SCNS warns that stricter measures will be applied in the future against citizens engaged in the illegal export of livestock across the border.
