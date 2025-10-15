16:45
Construction of Kyrgyzstan's first basalt plant begins

The ceremony of laying a capsule at construction site of Basalt Evotek plant, Kyrgyzstan’s first basalt fiber production facility, has been held in Tokmak city. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service announced.

According to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, the plant will be part of the country’s industrialization program and will reduce the import of construction materials.

The investment volume is $42 million, with a production capacity of up to 5,000 tons per year. According to the Cabinet of Ministers, 77 industrial enterprises have been commissioned in the country since the beginning of 2025, with investments totaling $334 million, creating over 6,000 jobs.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that Chui region is regaining its status as an industrial center, and Tokmak will become the country’s northeastern industrial hub.

The Cabinet of Ministers previously approved the state program Basalt Fiber and Materials for 2024–2030, aimed at creating a new industrial sector and expanding the country’s export potential.
Construction of Kyrgyzstan's first basalt plant begins
