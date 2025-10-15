Fuel and lubricant supplies from Russia to Kyrgyzstan temporarily decreased

Kyrgyzstan’s fuel and lubricants market is experiencing a temporary decline in supplies from Russia, the head of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service of Kyrgyzstan, Zhenaly Orozbaev, told reporters.

He noted that the decline in fuel and lubricants volumes entering the republic is due to the temporary closure of some large oil refineries in Russia.

According to him, the situation in Russia is currently quite challenging: large refineries are temporarily out of operation. Some are planning repairs, while others are in the process of completing maintenance, resulting in Kyrgyzstan receiving less fuel.

Kyrgyzstan annually imports up to 1.2 million tons of petroleum products duty-free, Zhenaly Orozbaev said, adding that there has been a shortfall in fuel and lubricant supplies for the past three months. However, this does not mean that supplies have ceased completely.

The Antimonopoly Regulation Service previously reported that the country’s existing petroleum product reserves are sufficient for approximately one month.