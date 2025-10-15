15:11
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.09
English

Fuel and lubricant supplies from Russia to Kyrgyzstan temporarily decreased

Kyrgyzstan’s fuel and lubricants market is experiencing a temporary decline in supplies from Russia, the head of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service of Kyrgyzstan, Zhenaly Orozbaev, told reporters.

He noted that the decline in fuel and lubricants volumes entering the republic is due to the temporary closure of some large oil refineries in Russia.

According to him, the situation in Russia is currently quite challenging: large refineries are temporarily out of operation. Some are planning repairs, while others are in the process of completing maintenance, resulting in Kyrgyzstan receiving less fuel.

Kyrgyzstan annually imports up to 1.2 million tons of petroleum products duty-free, Zhenaly Orozbaev said, adding that there has been a shortfall in fuel and lubricant supplies for the past three months. However, this does not mean that supplies have ceased completely.

The Antimonopoly Regulation Service previously reported that the country’s existing petroleum product reserves are sufficient for approximately one month.
link: https://24.kg/english/347285/
views: 106
Print
Related
Fuel shortages in Kyrgyzstan — oil traders unable to provide forecasts
Issue of ensuring country’s domestic fuel supply discussed in Cabinet
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia for additional fuel supplies at preferential rates
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
EEC temporarily lifts import duties on gasoline and diesel fuel
First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet comments on fuel supply and prices
Kyrgyzstan to tighten control over oil product turnover
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Further increase in retail prices for oil products expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants
Popular
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
15 October, Wednesday
15:05
Hajj 2026: Tender announced for supply of vaccines for pilgrims Hajj 2026: Tender announced for supply of vaccines for...
14:54
Nighttime temperature in Bishkek to drop to +4°C
14:46
Suspect in Aisuluu murder confesses to killing pregnant woman
14:34
Fuel and lubricant supplies from Russia to Kyrgyzstan temporarily decreased
14:21
Kyrgyzstan needs $1.2 billion in investment to provide villages with clean water