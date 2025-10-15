15:11
Kyrgyzstan needs $1.2 billion in investment to provide villages with clean water

Kyrgyzstan needs $1.2 billion in investment to provide nearly 1,000 villages with clean water. Bakyt Torobaev, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan said, speaking at Effective Solutions for Water Resources Management session at the Rome Water Dialogue 2025 at FAO headquarters in Rome.

He noted that water is a strategic resource, directly impacting food and energy security, the environment, and public health.

By 2050, half the world’s population may face water shortages, the minister added.

According to Torobaev, approximately 10 million people in Central Asia still lack access to clean drinking water, with water supply infrastructure 80 percent deteriorated and water losses reaching 55 percent.

To solve the problem, Kyrgyzstan requires $1.2 billion in investment to provide 960 villages with water.
