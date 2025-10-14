17:08
USD 87.45
EUR 101.31
RUB 1.07
English

Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a decree simplifying employment procedures for citizens of Turkic countries. The document was published on October 10 in Resmî Gazete.

Under the new rules, citizens of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will be able to work in Turkey without undergoing complex work permit procedures. They are allowed to engage in entrepreneurial and professional activities in both public and private sectors, except for service in the military and security agencies.

According to the decree, foreign nationals must register with professional associations on an equal basis with Turkish citizens. At the same time, the requirement of Turkish citizenship for residence and employment has been lifted. However, the new regulations do not grant the right to vote or to be elected.

The decision comes shortly after the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held on October 7, 2025, in Gabala, Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the leaders expressed their intention to deepen economic integration and create more favorable conditions for the free movement of labor within the Turkic world.

The Organization of Turkic States was established in October 2009 as the Turkic Council and adopted its current name in 2021. Its members include Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, while Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the partially recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status.
link: https://24.kg/english/347159/
views: 126
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani in Turkey gives birth and leaves newborn on terrace — baby dies
Erdoğan presents Turkic leaders with book printed in common Turkic alphabet
Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion
Chyngyz Esengul uulu appointed Kyrgyzstan's trade representative in Turkey
Turkey ready to install cameras, weather boards, signs in Balykchy for free
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey aim to increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion
Vice President of Turkey visits Ata-Beyit Historical and Memorial Complex
Vice President of Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil
14 October, Tuesday
16:29
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan rises to over 8,700 soms per month Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan rises to over 8,700 s...
16:12
Cabinet reduces VAT on local agricultural products by 80 percent until 2030
16:09
Body of 13-year-old girl found in residential building in Balykchy
16:01
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
15:50
Bishkek City Hall abandons idea of moving railway outside city