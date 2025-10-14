Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a decree simplifying employment procedures for citizens of Turkic countries. The document was published on October 10 in Resmî Gazete.

Under the new rules, citizens of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will be able to work in Turkey without undergoing complex work permit procedures. They are allowed to engage in entrepreneurial and professional activities in both public and private sectors, except for service in the military and security agencies.

According to the decree, foreign nationals must register with professional associations on an equal basis with Turkish citizens. At the same time, the requirement of Turkish citizenship for residence and employment has been lifted. However, the new regulations do not grant the right to vote or to be elected.

The decision comes shortly after the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held on October 7, 2025, in Gabala, Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the leaders expressed their intention to deepen economic integration and create more favorable conditions for the free movement of labor within the Turkic world.

The Organization of Turkic States was established in October 2009 as the Turkic Council and adopted its current name in 2021. Its members include Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, while Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the partially recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status.