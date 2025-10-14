Sadyr Japarov meets with Pakistani Ambassador Altamash Wazir Khan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Altamash Wazir Khan on the occasion of the presentation of his credentials and congratulated him on the start of his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state noted that Pakistan occupies an important place in international and regional relations and emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in further developing cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The President emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in cooperation with Pakistan in areas such as trade, energy, industry, and medicine, as well as in implementing joint investment projects.

Sadyr Japarov added that one of the important areas of Kyrgyzstan-Pakistan cooperation is the effective use of countries’ transport and transit potential.

The head of state expressed interest in further deepening cooperation with Pakistan in the field of education. In turn, Altamash Wazir Khan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted with satisfaction the high level of friendly relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan will receive new impetus in the coming years thanks to the joint efforts of the leadership of both countries.

Concluding the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to actively collaborate at the bilateral and multilateral levels to strengthen peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.