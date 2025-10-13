NENK installs solar panels on office roof, cutting electricity consumption

The National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) has installed solar panels on the roof of its office building in Bishkek, now covering up to 30 percent of its electricity needs, the company’s press service reported.

The building houses the offices of NENK, the Ministry of Energy, Kyrgyz Energy Settlement Center (KESC), and the Directorate for Power Plants under Construction JSC, and has now partially switched to autonomous power supply. In summer, the solar panels provide around 30 percent of total energy consumption, while the annual average ranges from 15 percent to 30 percent.

NENK noted that this initiative is not a one-time project — the company will continue its program to introduce innovative technologies in the energy sector. Similar solar panels have already been installed on six buildings of production and regional power networks across the country.

Installed in 2024, the solar panels on the NENK office roof have proven effective, helping reduce the load on external power grids.