19:02
USD 87.44
EUR 102.13
RUB 1.09
English

Solar panels installed on Batken power grid company roof

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of NENK JSC — the Batken Electric Grid Company. The press service of Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy reported.

The panels have a total capacity of 150 kilowatts, of which 75 kilowatts are already in operation. Thirty-five kilowatts are used for the company’s internal needs, while the remaining 40 kilowatts are fed into the central power grid.

The project was implemented as part of the Ministry of Energy’s reforms on energy efficiency and the development of renewable energy sources.

The Electric Grid Enterprise of Sulyukta district has also joined the initiative, installing 50-kilowatt solar panels on its branch building.

NENK JSC plans to expand solar panel installation projects to other districts of Batken region.
link: https://24.kg/english/339827/
views: 161
Print
Related
Solar panels to be installed on 161 hectares in Kemin district
Solar panels installed for low-income families in Chui region
KSTU unveils first rooftop grid-connected solar plant in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to buy ten solar stations for low-income families
Solar panel in Issyk-Kul: Minister instructs to connect stations to networks
Low-income families in Chui region to get solar panels
State to start purchasing electricity generated by solar panels
Construction of first solar power plant starts in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan plans to install solar panels for poor families
Solar panels to be installed in Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
15 August, Friday
18:26
Consequences of floods eliminated in Issyk-Kul region Consequences of floods eliminated in Issyk-Kul region
18:13
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
18:06
President Japarov meets with Heads of EAEU Governments and EEC Board Chairman
17:48
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
17:39
Solar panels installed on Batken power grid company roof