Solar panels installed on Batken power grid company roof

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of NENK JSC — the Batken Electric Grid Company. The press service of Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy reported.

The panels have a total capacity of 150 kilowatts, of which 75 kilowatts are already in operation. Thirty-five kilowatts are used for the company’s internal needs, while the remaining 40 kilowatts are fed into the central power grid.

The project was implemented as part of the Ministry of Energy’s reforms on energy efficiency and the development of renewable energy sources.

The Electric Grid Enterprise of Sulyukta district has also joined the initiative, installing 50-kilowatt solar panels on its branch building.

NENK JSC plans to expand solar panel installation projects to other districts of Batken region.