Solar panels to be installed on 161 hectares in Kemin district

Solar panels will be installed on 161 hectares of land in Kemin district. The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the region Kanat Dzhumagaziev said in an interview with Ala-Too 24.

According to him, the solar panels will produce up to 100 megawatts of electricity. They will be installed by Eternal Energy company.

The website of the Ministry of Justice states that it is a limited liability company with foreign participation. The company was re-registered on August 12, 2024. Its director is Ma Wenjun.
