Man kills 71-year-old villager during drunk dispute in Sokuluk

A man killed a 71-year-old fellow villager during a drunk altercation in Sokuluk. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to the department, on September 14, police received a report that the body of a man showing signs of violent death had been found in a house on Frunze state farm.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, while intoxicated, had been drinking alcohol with a 71-year-old acquaintance, when a conflict broke out between them. The suspect inflicted fatal injuries on the victim and then fled the scene.

Police officers later detained the suspect, who is now under arrest.
