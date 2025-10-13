14:26
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

Ophthalmologists from China to perform free surgeries in Osh city

Ophthalmologists from China will perform free surgeries in Osh city. The Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital reported.

According to the hospital, ophthalmologists from the People’s Republic of China have arrived at the hospital as part of Health Express — Bright Journey project. They will perform free surgeries for patients in the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan suffering from cataracts and glaucoma.

From October 11 to October 23, approximately 300 free surgeries are planned.

This is not the first time Chinese doctors have visited Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/346975/
views: 136
Print
Related
Unique brain surgeries for children with severe disorders performed in KR
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
Hospitals in Kyrgyzstan upgrading medical equipment
Heart disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
State funding for healthcare promised to be more than tripled in Kyrgyzstan
Third of schoolchildren in some classes in Bishkek already wear glasses
Number of women over 45 with breast cancer increasing in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China to create platform to promote tourism resources
Trade pavilion of Kyrgyzstan opened in Chongqing, China
Nearly half of students in Kyrgyzstan consume unhealthy food
Popular
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil
Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market
13 October, Monday
14:09
Man kills 71-year-old villager during drunk dispute in Sokuluk Man kills 71-year-old villager during drunk dispute in...
13:58
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
13:55
AsiaUniversalBank and Ak-Bank to be liquidated in Kyrgyzstan
13:52
Several districts of Bishkek to have no gas on October 13-17
13:43
Ophthalmologists from China to perform free surgeries in Osh city