Ophthalmologists from China to perform free surgeries in Osh city

Ophthalmologists from China will perform free surgeries in Osh city. The Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital reported.

According to the hospital, ophthalmologists from the People’s Republic of China have arrived at the hospital as part of Health Express — Bright Journey project. They will perform free surgeries for patients in the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan suffering from cataracts and glaucoma.

From October 11 to October 23, approximately 300 free surgeries are planned.

This is not the first time Chinese doctors have visited Kyrgyzstan.