Some districts of Bishkek to have no water on October 14

Drinking water supply will be temporarily shut off in Bishkek on October 14 from 9 a.m. till midnight. Bishkekvodokanal announced.

Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial institutions will be left without water.

The water outage areas:

Alykulov, Kustanayskaya, Muromskaya, Sadygaliev, and Leo Tolstoy Streets — Coca-Cola plant area;

Sadygaliev — Deng Xiaoping — Patrice Lumumba — Volkova — Kostanayskaya — Alimzhan-Ata — Big Chui Ring Road — Lenskaya — Kosmonavtov — Kommunarova — Big Chui Ring Road — Ala-Archa River — Ryskulov — Deng Xiaoping — Pishpekskaya — Dzhamgyrchinov — Kainazarov — Gatchinsky Lane — Patrice Lumumba — Dzhamgyrchinov — Sadygaliev;

Voenny Gorodok and Kyzyl-Asker residential complexes, 110th Quarter, and Dostuk microdistrict.

The outage is caused by repairs at Zapadny water intake and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and recommends residents stock up on drinking water in advance.