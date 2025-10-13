Some districts of Bishkek to have no water on October 14

Drinking water supply will be temporarily shut off in Bishkek on October 14 from 9 a.m. till midnight. Bishkekvodokanal announced.
Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial institutions will be left without water.
The water outage areas:
- Alykulov, Kustanayskaya, Muromskaya, Sadygaliev, and Leo Tolstoy Streets — Coca-Cola plant area;
- Sadygaliev — Deng Xiaoping — Patrice Lumumba — Volkova — Kostanayskaya — Alimzhan-Ata — Big Chui Ring Road — Lenskaya — Kosmonavtov — Kommunarova — Big Chui Ring Road — Ala-Archa River — Ryskulov — Deng Xiaoping — Pishpekskaya — Dzhamgyrchinov — Kainazarov — Gatchinsky Lane — Patrice Lumumba — Dzhamgyrchinov — Sadygaliev;
- Voenny Gorodok and Kyzyl-Asker residential complexes, 110th Quarter, and Dostuk microdistrict.
Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and recommends residents stock up on drinking water in advance.