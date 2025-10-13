11:18
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

Some districts of Bishkek to have no water on October 14

Drinking water supply will be temporarily shut off in Bishkek on October 14 from 9 a.m. till midnight. Bishkekvodokanal announced.

Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial institutions will be left without water.

The water outage areas:

  • Alykulov, Kustanayskaya, Muromskaya, Sadygaliev, and Leo Tolstoy Streets — Coca-Cola plant area;
  • Sadygaliev — Deng Xiaoping — Patrice Lumumba — Volkova — Kostanayskaya — Alimzhan-Ata — Big Chui Ring Road — Lenskaya — Kosmonavtov — Kommunarova — Big Chui Ring Road — Ala-Archa River — Ryskulov — Deng Xiaoping — Pishpekskaya — Dzhamgyrchinov — Kainazarov — Gatchinsky Lane — Patrice Lumumba — Dzhamgyrchinov — Sadygaliev;
  • Voenny Gorodok and Kyzyl-Asker residential complexes, 110th Quarter, and Dostuk microdistrict.

The outage is caused by repairs at Zapadny water intake and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and recommends residents stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/346944/
views: 107
Print
Related
Millions of soms and empty wells: Scheme at Vodokanal in Karakol exposed
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 9
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 7
Water to be temporarily shut off in Bishkek on October 2: List of streets
Water to be temporarily shut off in several districts of Bishkek on October 2
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 29
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 30
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 23
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18
Some residential buildings in Bishkek to have no hot water on September 11
Popular
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil
Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market
Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
13 October, Monday
10:56
Reconstruction of Bishkek wastewater facilities under ministry's supervision Reconstruction of Bishkek wastewater facilities under m...
10:41
Some districts of Bishkek to have no water on October 14
10:33
Resource part of budget to be increased by 5.3 billion soms
10:21
Ambassadors of Slovenia, Guinea, Belgium present copies of credentials to MFA
10:08
Part of Auezov Street in Bishkek to be closed for rehabilitation
11 October, Saturday
14:10
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
13:22
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan