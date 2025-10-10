17:38
Millions of soms and empty wells: Scheme at Vodokanal in Karakol exposed

A case of abuse of office by the management of Karakol municipal enterprise Vodokanal has been revealed. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) press center reported.

According to the investigation, in 2023, a tender was held for drilling of three wells to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water in Karakol. The project cost 38,927 million soms with a completion date until December 31, 2023.

However, the contractor, V LLC, citing difficult terrain, deviated from the approved design and used low quality materials. As a result, the drilled wells failed to provide the planned volume of drinking water.

Despite this, Vodokanal officials signed certificates of completion with inflated amounts, causing the state losses of over 6 million soms.

As part of the investigation, the head of Karakol municipal enterprise Vodokanal Zhenishbek Omurgaliev and the responsible employee of V LLC D.R.K. were detained. Both were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Karakol.
