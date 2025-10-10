16:04
Suspect in major fraud detained in Kyrgyzstan

A suspect in a fraud case previously mentioned in a video posted on social media has been detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, a blogger Nurlan Motuev distributed a video about a citizen named K.Sh.Sh., 51, a native of Alai district. Hiding behind the name of the SCNS chairman and promising to secure victory in a major tender for the supply of coal for the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, he defrauded a citizen named M.G.A. of $210,000 and a BMW X7.

During an investigation into the victim’s complaint, the facts stated in the video were confirmed. K.Sh.Sh. was detained. During interrogation, he fully admitted his guilt.

The suspect was taken to the SCNS pretrial detention center. The investigation is identifying other persons who may be involved in this crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/346765/
views: 133
