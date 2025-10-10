Kyrgyzstanis report more cases of unlawful dismissal

In recent months, there has been a surge in complaints from citizens about unlawful dismissals and late payment of vacation pay. Zhenish Kazakbaev, head of the Technical and Legal Inspection Department of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to Cholponkul Madyarov, Deputy Director of the Labor Legislation Control and Oversight Service, the agency receives about 2,000 complaints annually regarding labor rights violations. These include cases of unpaid wages and employment without a formal labor contract.

Makhabat Yesenaleva, Legal Inspector at the Federation of Trade Unions, emphasized that even in the absence of a written employment contract, if an employee has actually begun work with the knowledge or authorization of the employer or their representative, the labor contract is considered valid from the first day of work, and all provisions of labor law apply.

A hotline — 1229 — for labor rights issues has been operating since July 2024.

«Workers from the informal sector often contact us about violations of their labor rights and, of course, the absence of labor contracts. By calling the hotline, they can receive advice on employment contracts, dismissals, payments, and other related matters,» she added.