SDMK selects airline to transport pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan for Hajj

A meeting of the Interim Republican Headquarters for Organization of Hajj was held at the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK). The meeting participants discussed the selection of an airline to transport pilgrims. The SDMK press service reported.

Flyadeal was declared the winner of the competition. It has been granted the right to transport 6,060 Kyrgyzstanis performing the Hajj to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.