In Bishkek, a third of schoolchildren in some classes already wear glasses due to improper use of gadgets. The Republican Health Promotion Center reported, citing ophthalmologist Aziz Yuldashev.

According to him, the main cause of vision problems is the widespread and uncontrolled use of gadgets.

By 2050, 4 billion people worldwide are projected to need glasses due to deteriorating vision.

Children spend hours daily in front of screens, which leads to decreased physical activity and negatively impacts eye health. They spend long periods of time in front of screens and hold devices too close to their eyes.

Prolonged use of gadgets causes spasms of the eye muscles, disrupts refraction, and can lead to strabismus or the need for glasses by school age.

Constant screen time reduces blinking frequency, causing dry eye syndrome (redness and dryness of the cornea).

To minimize harm, Aziz Yuldashev recommends:

Children under five should avoid using gadgets, except for educational purposes. In such cases, screen time should be limited to 10 minutes at a distance of 50 centimeters, with a four- to five-hour break in between;

Schoolchildren should use gadgets for 30-60 minutes per day only for educational purposes;

Schoolchildren should have an annual eye exam and follow their doctor’s instructions;

Adults working on a computer should take breaks every two hours: get up, go outside, or do 10-minute eye exercises.

Using gadgets in the dark significantly increases their harmful effects. Devices should only be used with the lights on.

Furthermore, prolonged sitting can lead to cervical osteochondrosis, blood stagnation, and other complications. Vision problems also arise due to age-related changes (cataracts, glaucoma) and complications from diabetes.

Following these recommendations will help preserve your vision and reduce the risks associated with gadget use.

The World Health Organization marks World Sight Day on the second Thursday of October each year.