Erdoğan presents Turkic leaders with book printed in common Turkic alphabet

At the summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the heads of member states with a book by the great writer Chyngyz Aitmatov, printed in the newly developed common Turkic alphabet, Turkish media reported.

According to TRT Avaz, Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey is taking the first step in this direction. He highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation and implementing joint projects to ensure that Turkic-speaking countries take their rightful place in science and technology.

«To keep pace with global progress in artificial intelligence and preserve our cultural heritage, it is necessary to accelerate the development of an AI system capable of working with Turkic languages,» Anadolu quoted the president as saying.

Earlier, at the end of September 2025, Aitmatov’s novel Jamila was presented in Ankara, printed in the common Turkic alphabet — one of the first practical examples of its use.