Issue of ensuring country’s domestic fuel supply discussed in Cabinet

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting on the issue of ensuring the country’s domestic market supply of petroleum products.

The discussion focused on the supply, reserve volumes, and logistics of petroleum products. Particular attention was paid to the stability of supplies, preventing shortages in the domestic market, and unjustified price increases for fuels and lubricants.

Representatives of relevant ministries and agencies presented reports on the current situation and proposals for process optimization.

In the context of the current situation, it was noted that a Cabinet resolution had previously imposed a temporary ban on the export of oil and petroleum products from the Kyrgyz Republic outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev gave a number of specific instructions to relevant government agencies to strengthen oversight of fuel and lubricant pricing and create sufficient reserves. He emphasized the need to respond promptly to any changes in the market situation and take timely measures to ensure citizens and businesses have sufficient supplies of petroleum products.
