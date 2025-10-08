Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 9

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical and industrial facilities will be suspended in a part of Bishkek from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on October 9. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Manas Avenue;

Railway line to Ala-Archa River;

Bokonbaev Street;

Kuliev Street;

Moskovskaya Street;

Dmitrov Street;

Orozov Street;

Kazakov Street;

Deng Xiaoping Avenue;

Zhibek Zholu Avenue;

Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard;

Mikhail Frunze Street;

Turusbekov Street;

Chui Avenue.

The water outage area:

The water outage is due to repairs carried out at West 2 water intake and on the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes and asks residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.