12:09
USD 87.45
EUR 102.02
RUB 1.06
English

Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 9

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical and industrial facilities will be suspended in a part of Bishkek from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on October 9. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The water outage area:

  • Manas Avenue;
  • Railway line to Ala-Archa River;
  • Bokonbaev Street;
  • Kuliev Street;
  • Moskovskaya Street;
  • Dmitrov Street;
  • Orozov Street;
  • Kazakov Street;
  • Deng Xiaoping Avenue;
  • Zhibek Zholu Avenue;
  • Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard;
  • Mikhail Frunze Street;
  • Turusbekov Street;
  • Chui Avenue.

The water outage is due to repairs carried out at West 2 water intake and on the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes and asks residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/346432/
views: 40
Print
Related
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 7
Wastewater in Bishkek contaminated: Dangerous bacteria found in samples
Water to be temporarily shut off in Bishkek on October 2: List of streets
Water to be temporarily shut off in several districts of Bishkek on October 2
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 29
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 30
Water levels drop every year, saving needed — Bishkek Vice Mayor
Mandatory labeling of packaged water to begin in 2026: Cabinet decision
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 23
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate
Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion
8 October, Wednesday
12:00
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 9 Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 9
11:54
Kloop case: Defense lawyers appeal conviction
11:45
Kyrgyzstan to host Russian Culture Days
11:33
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
11:16
Ala-Too Resort state enterprise transformed into JSC with 100 % state stake