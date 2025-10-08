Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 9

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical and industrial facilities will be suspended in a part of Bishkek from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on October 9. The press service of the City Hall reported.
- Manas Avenue;
- Railway line to Ala-Archa River;
- Bokonbaev Street;
- Kuliev Street;
- Moskovskaya Street;
- Dmitrov Street;
- Orozov Street;
- Kazakov Street;
- Deng Xiaoping Avenue;
- Zhibek Zholu Avenue;
- Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard;
- Mikhail Frunze Street;
- Turusbekov Street;
- Chui Avenue.
The water outage is due to repairs carried out at West 2 water intake and on the city’s water supply networks.
Bishkekvodokanal apologizes and asks residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.