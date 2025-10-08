Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs

Officers of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan detained a batch of illegal injectable facial-lifting products and Botox analogues at Ak-Zhol — Avtodorozhny checkpoint while crossing the state border, the agency’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the batch lacked certificates of conformity and showed signs of falsified accompanying documents.

The estimated value of the seized goods is around 1.5 million soms.

The vehicle transporting the illegal cargo was impounded, and the case materials were handed over to the customs authorities for further investigation.