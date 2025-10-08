10:35
Japanese Culture Days to be held in Osh city

The Embassy of Japan in the Kyrgyz Republic, together with the JICA office, the Kyrgyz-Japan Center for Human Development (KRJC), and the Japan Foundation, with the support of Osh State University and the S. Ibraimov National Drama Theater, is organizing Japanese Culture Days in Osh city on October 17-18. The Embassy’s press service reported.

The event will feature a screening of a Japanese film, a concert by Ooedodaiko group, and a rich program dedicated to Japanese culture.

Program of events

  • October 17 — Screening of the Japanese film Miracles Are Near (in Japanese with Russian subtitles). The screening will begin at 10 a.m. at the Osh State University, main building, assembly hall, 1st floor.
  • Concert by the Japanese drum group Ooedodaiko will begin at 6 p.m. at the Osh National Drama Theater.
  • October 18 — Japanese Culture Day. The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Osh State University, main building, assembly hall, first floor. Participants: JICA volunteers (Japanese songs and dances), Ooedodaiko group, a performance by the Kendo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Sushi Barmak group.
  • Japanese culture workshops will begin at 12.00. The program includes calligraphy (shodo), yukata donning, and origami.

Admission to all events is free.

«We invite residents and visitors of Osh, along with their families and friends, to experience the rich and multifaceted culture of Japan,» the announcement reads.
