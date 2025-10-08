New Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Ernest Zhusupov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Ernest Zhusupov was born on December 10, 1982. He holds the military rank of lieutenant colonel and a higher education degree. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State Law Academy in 2005 and the Civil Defense Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in 2016.

Prior to his new appointment, he served as the head of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Bishkek.

Ernest Zhusupov replaces Edelbek Kulmatov, who resigned from his post in early September.