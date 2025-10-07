17:17
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov delivered a speech today at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Azerbaijan. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship had been an important and responsible period. Among its key outcomes:

  • Over 124 high-level events were successfully held;
  • A roadmap for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, and finance was developed;
  • An agreement on mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures was initiated to ensure legal recognition of digital documents;
  • On September 18, Bishkek hosted the first-ever meeting of OTS heads of government.

The president announced that Kyrgyzstan will host the 6th World Nomad Games in 2026 and invited the heads of OTS delegations to take part in the event, which is expected to coincide with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

Following the Gabala summit, Kyrgyzstan officially concluded its chairmanship and handed it over to Azerbaijan. Japarov expressed confidence that under Baku’s leadership, «the organization will continue its progressive development, strengthen its international standing, and implement new important initiatives for the benefit of all Turkic peoples.»

In conclusion, the president invited a mission from OTS member states to participate in Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming parliamentary elections on November 30 as international observers.
