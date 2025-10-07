Cabinet identifies funding source to increase financing for SCNS

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended its resolution «On fees collected for consular services». The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the document, 15 percent of funds received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from paid services provided through the unified external migration accounting system will now be transferred to the state budget.

These funds are designated to finance the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) — including expenses for technical maintenance, modernization, and support of information systems, strengthening its material and technical base, and providing staff incentives.

Previously, only 8 percent of revenue from paid consular services was directed to the state budget.