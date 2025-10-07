Procedure for importing seeds into Kyrgyzstan to be simplified

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry is proposing amendments to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution approving the procedure for importing seeds into Kyrgyzstan. The document has been submitted for public discussion.

The ministry explained that the initiative is aimed at reducing bureaucracy and simplifying the process.

Currently, mandatory requirements for importers to comply with a number of requirements for importing seeds into the Kyrgyz Republic have been approved. However, some of these requirements create bureaucratic barriers for suppliers, which in turn leads to various risks and threats to food security. Therefore, amendments to the seed import procedure are proposed.

Currently, almost all suppliers of fruit and berry planting material lack certificates and documents certifying the absence of viral diseases. This creates significant supply chain challenges—customs clearance times are significantly increased, which delays the delivery of seeds and planting material to agricultural producers, who in turn are unable to complete sowing and planting works on time.

Internationally recognized certificates (ISTA) are recognized for imported seeds and planting material of agricultural plants. ISTA certification is a procedure for verifying seed compliance with the requirements established by the International Seed Testing Association. This simplifies the import of foreign seeds, facilitates customs procedures, and confirms the quality of imported seeds. Internationally recognized certificates issued after seed testing according to ISTA methods are recognized by authorized bodies of all ISTA member countries.

The Cabinet of Ministers reasonably assumes that such a document is sufficient.