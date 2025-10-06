Hajj 2026: Muftiyat extends registration deadline for some pilgrims

The Republican Headquarters for Hajj Preparation 2026 has extended the registration period for certain pilgrims, the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

The decision was made during the latest meeting of the headquarters. The registration deadline in the Hajj database has been extended until 5 p.m. on October 7, 2025 for candidates who made their initial payment but were unable to complete document registration from September 23 to October 2.

The registration of new applicants for Hajj 2026 began on September 23. Citizens planning to participate in the pilgrimage are required to complete registration within the designated timeframe — late submissions are not accepted.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan received 6,060 Hajj quotas from Saudi Arabia.