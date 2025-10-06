11:27
USD 87.44
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.07
English

Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 7

Cold water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare, other social and industrial facilities in a part of Bishkek will be suspended on October 7, 2025 from 9 a.m. till midnight. The Bishkek City Hall’s press service reported.

The outage area:

  • Dzhunusaliev, Gagarin, Asanaliev, Boronbai, Zhaziyr, Chortekov, Aini, Muromskaya, Omur, Alykulov, Akhunbaev, Kursant, Torugart, Leo Tolstoy, Kalyk Akiyev Streets, 8th Line, Okhotsky and Volgogradsky Lanes up to Ala-Archa River, and Boltagulov Street.

The water outage is due to repair work at Gagarin and Yugo-Zapadny water intakes and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/346087/
views: 155
Print
Related
Water to be temporarily shut off in Bishkek on October 2: List of streets
Water to be temporarily shut off in several districts of Bishkek on October 2
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 29
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 30
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 23
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18
Some residential buildings in Bishkek to have no hot water on September 11
Kuwait to allocate $1M grant to Kyrgyzstan to develop water supply project
Astana, Bishkek and Tashkent agree on water releases
Criminal case opened over violations in Clean Water project
Popular
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Individuals wanted by Interpol detained Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Individuals wanted by Interpol detained
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
6 October, Monday
10:23
Global beef prices reach record high since 1960 Global beef prices reach record high since 1960
10:16
Kazan Half Marathon: Nursultan Keneshbekov breaks Kyrgyzstan’s record again
10:11
New park named after Barpy Alykulov opened in Osh city
10:07
President opens Bulak sports and fitness complex in Osh city
10:03
Ceremonial raising of state flag held in Osh city