Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 7

Cold water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare, other social and industrial facilities in a part of Bishkek will be suspended on October 7, 2025 from 9 a.m. till midnight. The Bishkek City Hall’s press service reported.

The outage area:

Dzhunusaliev, Gagarin, Asanaliev, Boronbai, Zhaziyr, Chortekov, Aini, Muromskaya, Omur, Alykulov, Akhunbaev, Kursant, Torugart, Leo Tolstoy, Kalyk Akiyev Streets, 8th Line, Okhotsky and Volgogradsky Lanes up to Ala-Archa River, and Boltagulov Street.

The water outage is due to repair work at Gagarin and Yugo-Zapadny water intakes and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.