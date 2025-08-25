16:18
President Sadyr Japarov presents Russian eco-activist with car

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with eco-activist Andrey Panayev, who gained recognition for voluntarily cleaning up litter along the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.

The head of state said he learned about Andrey through the Internet and considered it important to personally express his gratitude.

«Your work is an example for many. Ecology and nature have no borders. The whole world breathes the same air. That is why every person on Earth should act as you do. We must preserve the environment and nature and pass it on clean to future generations. Well done!» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

The eco-activist explained that he came to Kyrgyzstan as a tourist. In 2024, while vacationing on Issyk-Kul Lake, he began cleaning the lakeshore on his own, hoping to inspire others to keep the area clean. Andrey Panayev said he decided to stay in Kyrgyzstan permanently, calling the country his home, and noted that he had seen videos of the president himself picking up trash, setting an example for society.

In recognition of his efforts, President Japarov presented Andrey Panayev with the keys to a domestically produced car.
«On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan, on behalf of volunteers and eco-activists, I present you this car as a gift,» Sadyr Japarov said.
