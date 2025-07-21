14:01
Ecological post set up on Kok-Zhaiyk pasture

An ecological post has been set up on Kok-Zhaiyk jailoo (pasture), located in Jeti-Oguz district, and a restriction on uncontrolled entry of vehicles has been introduced. The Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Issyk-Kul region reported.

According to him, this decision was made based on the results of research conducted by specialists and representatives of the relevant government agencies on the spot.

As the experts noted:

• the grass cover is trampled and is in a state, in which restoration is extremely difficult;

• the jailoo’s ecosystem is seriously damaged;

• movement of vehicles to the foothills of the mountains threatens the natural balance.

The First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the head of state in Issyk-Kul region Daniyar Arpachiev, who also oversees the organization of the post, familiarized himself with the situation on the spot.

Special parking zones are being prepared for vacationers. Visitors can walk to the yurts and main recreation areas.

This step is being taken with the aim of preserving the nature of Kok-Zhaiyk for future generations.
