Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year

The Russian government has extended the gasoline export embargo until the end of 2025 and expanded the ban on diesel and marine fuel exports, RIA Novosti reported.

According to the decree, the ban applies not only to traders and oil depots, but also to all organizations with a production capacity of less than 1 million tons of fuel per year.

Previously, restrictions on gasoline exports from Russia were introduced on March 1, and in July, they were extended to large petroleum product producers. The ban was expected to remain in effect for traders only from October, but authorities decided to extend it in full.

The embargo extension was motivated by an effort to stabilize the domestic fuel market amid high demand, especially during the agricultural season.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices in Russia increased significantly in the summer and fall, and in some regions, local authorities reported supply disruptions to gas stations. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak previously admitted the existence of a small shortage of petroleum products, which, according to him, is being covered by accumulated reserves.
